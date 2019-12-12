Kaspersky’s new Total security solution wants to help consumers protect their data

Kaspersky’s Total Security solution to protect users and their personal data. (Image: Sneha Saha/Indian Express) Kaspersky’s Total Security solution to protect users and their personal data. (Image: Sneha Saha/Indian Express)

Hackers are changing the way they attack. Previously, hackers entered into the user’s PC or laptop or smartphone and affected the device. With users moving online, hackers now want to directly target the users by stealing their data and misuse them. This led to the rise of incidents like banking fraud, phishing emails, e-commerce fraud in the country.

India has been among the most attacked nations in the IoT space in the last few years. Kasperkey, cybersecurity and anti-virus provider, believes that the coming years will see such incidents rise even further. Thus with the aim to protect people before hackers attack them, Kaspersky has introduced its 2020 version of security solutions in Delhi today.

At the event, the Kaspersky team explains how threat types have changed over the years. The company believes that hackers are now targeting to affect users by stealing and misusing their personal data instead of their device. With threat types changing Kaspersky is changing the way their solutions work. Until now Kaspersky mostly sold solutions to protect devices but now the company wants to protect users and their data. And the company wants to do that with their 2020 solution called Internet security solution or Total security solution.

Kaspersky says that the new Total security solution will help consumers fight against attacks like banking fraud, phishing emails, e-commerce fraud, among other online threats. With the new solution Kaspersky wants to deliver faster speed, enhanced security, superior performance, and improved protection against exploiting vulnerabilities in popular programs like Microsoft Office. The Total security solution also brings some key features like one drive, dark mode, safe kids, and password manager.

The Internet security solution or Total security solution will also allow the software to fight against network exploits such as the infamous EternalBlue used by the even more infamous WannaCry, or SMBloris. These exploits allow malware to spread automatically throughout the network, thus infecting any PC in its path. “A good protection against such threats is a must,” says Kaspersky.

Throwing more light on the new solution for 2020 Shivshankar Kharade, Sales Manager (Retail), Kaspersky (South Asia) said, “Kaspersky has always believed in leading with innovations and using advanced technology to keep fighting against advanced threats that come our way as we now look forward to building a safer world together. Our association with Supertron Electronics for India looks very promising as we expect to grow and reach a greater number of consumers from the developing cities with the help of Supertron Electronics.”

