Karnataka becomes 1st Indian state to ban social media for children under 16

India is the world's second-biggest smartphone market with 750 million devices and a billion internet users. For Meta , the country is its biggest market with the ⁠highest number of users on ⁠Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp worldwide. (Image: Reuters)

The southern Indian state of Karnataka, home to the tech hub of Bengaluru, banned the use of social media by those under the age of 16 on Friday, becoming the first in India to join global calls for more scrutiny of minors’ digital usage.

Concerns surrounding children’s ⁠growing ​social media addiction and exposure to unrestricted internet access have fired up a global debate, prompting Australia to become the first country to ban social media for children in December.

Britain, Denmark and Greece are also studying the issue and similar considerations are ​taking ​shape elsewhere in India, one of the world’s largest ⁠social media markets.