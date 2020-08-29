Kaagaz Scanner wants to become India’s document scanner app of choice

Kaagaz Scanner is India's alternative to Camscanner

A group of Indian entrepreneurs have come together to offer an alternative to Camscanner, the popular document scanning platform which was among the Chinese apps banned by the Indian government.

Snehanshu Gandhi (IIT Bombay and ISB Hyderabad alumni), Gaurav Shrishrimal (IIT Kanpur alumni) and Tamanjit Singh Bindra (AIT Pune alumni) have aptly named their document scanning app Kaagaz Scanner. The USP of the app, as per the developers, is that it is completely offline, has no Ads or Watermark, and requires no sign in to use. This also makes it more safe and secure. On Google Play store Kaagaz Scanner has already raked in 1.1 million downloads.

Shrishrimal told indianexpress.com that “the ban on Camscanner helped the app grow at fast speed” and Kaagaz Scanner organically went from almost zero to 200,000 downloads in just three days of the Camscanner ban.

“As of today, we have over 1.1 million downloads on Play Store and 70 per cent of the downloads are from WhatsApp forwards and Social Media outreach,” Shrishrimal highlighted.

Kaagaz Scanner has now been acknowledged by the Government of India as part of the Atma Nirbhar App Challenge and has also been recognised by the Ministry of Education.

“When PM Narendra Modi called for Atma Nirbhar Bharat & Vocal For Local, everyone was talking about building Indian apps and removing foreign apps. Back then we found that there is no decent Indian scanning app available in the Google Play Store and that is when we decided to build one ourselves,” Shrishrimal said.

Currently, the app has over 70,000 daily unique users with more than 10 million pages scanned in about 1.5 months. The app, now available in Hindi and English, will soon support many other Indian languages. The app also comes with an app lock feature to secure documents. It allows users to scan as many pages as needed with direct sharing to email, WhatsApp and more.

In the days to come, Kaagaz Scanner will support AI-based cloud storage where the documents will be auto organised into buckets like Personal ID, Insurance, Invoices, Employment, Medical and various different categories.

