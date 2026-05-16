JWST maps the universe’s vast cosmic web in unprecedented detail

Researchers say the new map provides a dramatically clearer picture of these structures than previous observations from the Hubble Space Telescope. (Image: ESA)

Astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have created the most detailed map yet of the universe’s vast “cosmic web,” revealing how galaxies assembled across nearly 14 billion years of cosmic history.

The breakthrough comes from the COSMOS-Web survey, the largest survey conducted by JWST so far. The project maps enormous filaments and clusters of galaxies stretching across the universe, tracing cosmic structures back to when the universe was only around one billion years old.

Scientists describe the cosmic web as the universe’s large-scale skeleton, an immense network of dark matter, gas, galaxy clusters and filaments separated by enormous empty voids. Galaxies gather and evolve along these filaments over billions of years, forming the architecture of the cosmos itself.