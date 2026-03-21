Jupiter and Saturn gain more moons: Solar system count rises to 442

The additions include four new moons of Jupiter and 11 of Saturn, formally reported by the Minor Planet Centre, which tracks and verifies small celestial objects. (Image for representation: Unsplash)

A new set of moons has been discovered orbiting Jupiter and Saturn, raising the number of these celestial bodies to 101 and 285, respectively. The discovery is part of the growing list of natural satellites in the solar system, which now has a total of 442 moons.

The additions include four new moons of Jupiter and 11 of Saturn, formally reported by the Minor Planet Centre, which tracks and verifies small celestial objects.

Small, faint, and hard to detect

The newly found moons are relatively tiny, averaging about 3 km across. They orbit far from their parent planets, much farther than the well-known larger moons. Due to this, these objects are extremely faint, and it is almost impossible to see them using normal backyard telescopes.