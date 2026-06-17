June Pixel Drop brings AI video tools, smarter multitasking, and Android 17

Google has announced its June Pixel Drop, introducing a range of new features for Pixel smartphones and wearables. The update includes AI-powered video creation tools, smarter multitasking, expanded language support, and enhanced safety features. It coincides with the rollout of Android 17 and Wear OS 7 and will reach eligible devices over the coming weeks.

One of the headline additions is Screen Reactions, a Pixel-exclusive feature that lets creators record reaction videos and tutorials. Users can now overlay a live selfie feed directly into screen recordings, creating a built-in “green screen” effect without relying on third-party apps. The floating selfie window can be resized and moved around while recording.

Google is also expanding its AI-powered creative tools with Gemini Omni 2, which allows users to generate and edit videos through natural language prompts. Users can create videos from text, remix photos and videos from their gallery, and even build custom AI avatars that resemble themselves. Pixel users can also use Gemini 3 to create original music tracks by describing a concept or uploading an image. It will generate complete songs with lyrics, vocals, and customizable styles.

A new multitasking feature called Bubbles will allow any app to be transformed into a floating window that can be accessed while using other apps. On devices like the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, these can be stored in a dedicated bubble bar for quick switching between tasks.

More features available

Google is bringing some previously exclusive features to additional devices.

Voice Translate, which offers real-time speech-to-speech translation during phone calls, is now available on Pixel 10a. It supports English paired with German, Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, and Hindi in preview mode. Quick Share gains compatibility with Apple’s AirDrop on Pixel 8a and Pixel 9a.

Communication features are also expanding globally. While Magic Cue, Google’s contextual assistant, will be integrated into Snapchat conversations for timely suggestions, Take a Message, which provides real-time voicemail transcripts and AI-generated follow-ups, is expanding to more countries. Users will also be able to record personalised outgoing greetings.

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For Indian users, Manual Call Screen is now available on Pixel phones, letting Google Assistant answer calls from unknown numbers and request caller identification.

Safety features have also been upgraded. Pixel devices can now automatically notify emergency contacts when severe incidents such as car crashes, hard falls, or loss of pulse are detected. This feature works alongside existing emergency detection systems and can be customised.

Finally, Edit with Ask Photos is expanding to more European markets, enabling complex photo edits through natural language requests powered by Gemini AI. The tool can remove reflections, correct colours, and enhance images simply by asking.