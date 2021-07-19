Internet speeds in India improve for both mobile, fixed broadband in June: Ookla report

Updated: July 19, 2021 12:51:06 pm
Internet speeds in India are improving for both mobile and fixed broadband, according to the latest numbers by Ookla, which is known for its speedtest. India ranked 70 and 122 for fixed broadband and mobile download speeds respectively in the month of June 2021, show Ookla’s numbers.
As per the latest Speedtest Global Index published by Ookla, India has risen up the global ranking index for the third time in the row for mobile internet speeds. Average download speeds for mobile broadband stood at 17.84 Mbps for the month of June compared to 15.34 Mbps in the previous month.
However, the report also makes it clear there is a huge disparity between download and upload speeds on mobile broadband in the country. For the month of June, upload speeds on average were 5.17Mbps, which shows the gap in this segment.
On the other hand, fixed broadband internet speeds first witnessed a small dip in May, followed by a rise in June. The overall fixed download speeds are said to have been the highest at 58.17 Mbps compared to 55.65 Mbps in May 2021 for India. The difference between download and upload speeds is not as wide for fixed broadband. Upload speeds in India on fixed broadband were 54.43Mbps.
Monaco led the world on fixed broadband download speeds with 260.74 Mbps followed by Singapore.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-