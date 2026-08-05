JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon leads new cross-industry effort to tackle AI risks

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is urging corporate leaders to join a U.S.-focused industry group to address risks posed by AI, as corporate America rapidly adopts the developing technology, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Dimon has personally reached out to CEOs of other large and major regional banks and IT companies to enlist them in the initiative, which he is expanding from a group that JPM helped found called the Alliance for Critical Infrastructure, the sources said.

The ACI and Dimon have also communicated with other prospective ⁠members in ​an effort to schedule calls in August to discuss collaboration, the sources said.