JioTV to livestream India South Africa cricket series for free

Reliance Jio since the introduction of its JioTV app has been live streaming a number of cricket matches for its consumers to watch. Now, the company has announced that all JioTV subscribers will be able to watch the India South Africa cricket series live on the service.

The company will stream all of the three T20 International matches and the three test match series in the India South Africa series on its JioCricket HD channel on its JioTV app starting September 15. It will also allow players to engage with the match using its Jio Cricket Play Along game.

To watch the series live on your smartphone, Jio users need to download the JioTV app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. When logged into the app, Jio users will automatically be granted access to watch all of the matches in the series.

The company has also announced that the matches will be available with English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada commentary options. Though the matches will be made available as free to watch to all Jio subscribers, to watch them the consumers will have to spend their data.

Alongside showing the matches live to subscribers, the company will also give them a chance to engage with the matches, with its new Jio Cricket Play Along game, which has been integrated into the JioTV app. This according to the company will allow subscribers to play the game while simultaneously streaming the matches live.

Non-Jio users will be able to download the app and participate in the Jio Cricket Play Along game, however, they won’t be able to stream the matches live.