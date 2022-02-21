Jio’s new India-Asia-Xpress undersea internet cable to connect India and Maldives

Reliance Jio announced today that it will be landing a multi-terabit India-Asia-Xpress (IAX) undersea cable system in Hulhumale, Maldives to directly connect the country to major internet hubs in India and Singapore.

“Today’s global economy is driven by low-latency broadband, connecting people, businesses, content, and services. IAX will not only connect the Maldives to the world’s content hubs, but it will also support the explosive growth in data demand expected from the new initiatives being launched by the government of Maldives,” Mathew Oommen, president at Reliance Jio said.

The IAX system originates in Mumbai, connects directly with Singapore, and has additional landings in India, Malaysia, and Thailand. Jio’s India-Europe-Xpress (IEX) system connects Mumbai to Milan with a landing point in Savona, Italy and additional landing points in the Middle East, North Africa and the Mediterranean. Jio plans for IAX to be ready by the end of 2023 and IEX to be ready in mid-2024.

“This is the first stride towards enhancing our connectivity infrastructure and opening vast opportunities for our people through providing secure, affordable and high-quality services. We also aim to diversify our economy and establish ourselves as a key communications hub in South Asia. Aside from economic development, this will accelerate social development through high-speed internet access throughout the Maldives allowing us to attain the equitable development we seek,” said Fayyaz Ismail, minister of economic development for the Republic of Maldives, while speaking at the launch of the cable.

High-capacity and high-speed systems like IEX and IAX are expected to provide more than 200 tbps of capacity at speeds of over 100 Gbps over a range of 16,000 km. It will employ open system technology and is designed to ensure enable rapid deployment of upgrades and have the flexibility for network bandwidth.