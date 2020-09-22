JioPostpaid Plus launched: Plans start at Rs 399, free OTT subscriptions and more

Reliance Jio announces JioPostpaid Plus announced

Reliance Jio announces five new JioPostpaid Plus plans starting at Rs 399 and going up to Rs 1,499. The JioPostpaid plans come with a free subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar and also bring along several other benefits. JioPostpaid Plus will be available starting September 24 in Jio Stores and also through home delivery.

In addition, Jio is also offering free Jio apps services with 650+ live TV channels, video content, 5 crore songs, and 300+ newspapers. The new JioPostpaid plans also come with family plan for the entire family at Rs 250/connection, data rollover up to 500GB and Wifi calling in India and abroad.

JioPostpaid plans also offer international plus services including first ever-in flight connectivity for Indian travellers travelling abroad, free international roaming in the US and UAE, india calling at Rs 1, and international callung (ISD) starting at 50p/min. The plans also bundle experience plus services including continuing existing credit limit on Jio, same number and no downtime, free home delivery and activation and premium call center service.

New JioPostpaid Plus plans

Under the JioPostpaid Plus, the company has announced five tariff plans starting at Rs 399. Under the Rs 399 plan users will get 75GB data, unlimited voice and SMS, Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, and 200GB data rollover. Under the Rs 599 plan users get 100GB data, unlimited voice and SMS, Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, 200GB data rollover, and 1 additional SIM card with a family plan.

JioPostpaid Plus details. JioPostpaid Plus details.

Under the 799 plan, Jio offers 150GB data, unlimited voice and SMS, Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, 200GB data rollover, and 2 additional SIM cards with a family plan. Jio offers 200GB data, unlimited voice and SMS, Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, 500GB data rollover, and 3 additional SIM cards with a family plan at Rs 999. Last and the fifth plan at Rs 1499 offers 300GB data, unlimited voice and SMS, Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, 500GB data rollover and unlimited data and voice in the USA and UAE.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.