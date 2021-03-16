JioPages for Android TV launched globally, supports 8 Indian regional languages

JioPages web browser has made its way to Android TV via Google Play, the company announced today. The web browser was earlier available on TV only via Jio set-top box but no it will be available on Android TV users worldwide. Jio says in its media release that the browser will provide “an enhanced browsing experience through faster engine migration, best-in-class webpage rendering, faster page load, efficient media streaming and encrypted connection”.

At the homepage of the web browser, the main options include Home, Videos, News and Quicklinks. Jio says that its video section has curated content including over 10,000 videos categorised in more than 20 categories including music, kids, lifestyle, news and others. This feature has been introduced to ease the process of content discovery on TV.

The browser will support up to eight regional Indian languages including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali. The news feed can also be customised by the user as per preferred regional languages. In addition to watching trending news on the browser, it also allows downloading of e-newspapers. To read these e-newspapers, it has an in-built PDF reader.

Like on most web browsers, users can bookmark a particular website and access their browsing history. Apart from the standard browsing mode, it also features an Incognito mode to browse privately and prevent storing of browsing history on the system.

The web browser was previously made available for Android smartphone users on Play Store in 2018. The Made in India app takes 46 MB of space, has over 10 million downloads on the platform and a rating of 4.2 on the Play Store.