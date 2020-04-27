8 things you must know before ordering daily essentials from JioMart

Reliance-Facebook collaboration looks at new areas, e-tail could be first (JioMart) Reliance-Facebook collaboration looks at new areas, e-tail could be first (JioMart)

Reliance announced the coming of its e-commerce platform JioMart earlier this year. After the strategic partnership with Facebook last week the company has now started testing JioMart in the country but in select cities. With JioMart Reliance wants to compete with other grocery platforms in the country including Swiggy, BigBasket, Zomato, Grofers and more.

In the previous article, we discussed how to order daily essential products from the Jio e-commerce platform. Today we list a few important things that you must keep in mind before ordering products from JioMart.

JioMart: Things to keep in mind

*First and foremost Reliance is yet to commercially launch JioMart in the country. Therefore no app or dedicated website available for the service yet. To use JioMart or order daily essentials you will need to send a WhatsApp message.

*Well, this was expected given the partnership with Facebook. To order groceries and other daily essentials consumers will need to send a WhatsApp message to +91 88500 08000. Just save the phone number on your smartphone and send a WhatsApp message to this number. Just type ‘Hi’ and Jio will send an automated message with a link to head over to buy daily essential products that you require.

*Send a message to the number when you’re ready with the list of essential products you need to order. This is because the link sent to you by Jio on WhatsApp expires in 30 minutes. Once the link expires you will need to generate the link again and select and place the order all over again.

*The order will be delivered in 48 hours since placed, the WhatsApp message sent by JioMart reads.

*Unlike Swiggy, Zomato, and other food delivery platforms JioMart doesn’t deliver orders at home. At least for now. You will need to head to the local Kirana to collect the order you have placed. No home delivery could be a part of the testing process. The commercial launch could have a doorstep delivery option available. The company is yet to reveal official details regarding the same.

*Given it’s a testing phase no online payment is available on orders placed on JioMart. Customers will need to visit the nearest partner Kirana store and make the payment at the shop. The Whatsapp message sent by JioMart includes the list of all partnered Kirana stores and lets customers spot the one near to their home.

*Currently everyone can’t use JioMart. The service is available in three ‘areas only including Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan. Reliance is yet to reveal JioMart’s availability details in other cities.

*Given JioMart is still in the testing process, not enough products are available. Currently, we could see only very essential food items listed on the platform.

