JioMart goes live for all; to rival Amazon, Flipkart, and other e-commerce platforms

Reliance started testing JioMart, it’s e-commerce platform, last month in some parts of Maharashtra. The company has officially launched JioMart in the country across almost all regions. Currently, JioMart is available as a web version but the mobile version is expected to be available very soon. No official words from Reliance as of yet.

To purchase groceries and daily essentials from JioMart you will first need to check whether the service is available in your area or not by entering your pin code. We checked availability in Mumbai, Noida, Delhi and Kolkata and the service was available in all regions. The service is available in almost all areas and the rest will get it soon.

To start shopping from JioMart you will head to jiomart.com on the web browser and the page will appear. Jio claims that JioMart offers all products at 5 per cent below MRP. Interestingly, the platform further claims that all products listed are sourced directly from the registered farmers. With JioMart, the company wants to move farmers online to sell their products and boost their business which was impacted due to coronavirus pandemic.

To sign up with JioMart you will just head to the official website and click on Sign up > enter your mobile number > enter the OTP you received on your phone number within the allotted time. It’s as simple as that. After entering the details you can start shopping.

Despite being a new e-commerce platform JioMart offers products across several categories including fruits, dairy, staples, snacks, personal care, home care, and baby care. JioMart is also selling face masks, a product that is in demand at this time of crisis.

After adding the products to the cart by tapping on add to cart option head over to the cart and recheck if you’re missing anything. Then click on proceed. JioMart claims that the order will be delivered in just two days. “We will try to deliver your order in the next two days, however, due to the current surge in orders it may be delayed further. Our teams will be touch with you regarding your order.”

As far as the payment options are concerned, JioMart allows customers to make the payment via debit/credit cards of almost all banks, Paytm, JioMoney, PhonePe, UPI, Mobikwik. It is also offering the cash on delivery option that a lot of competitors have disabled due to contactless delivery. There’s no option for payment via WhatsApp or booking order via WhatsApp. Overall, the web version of JioMart looks pretty clean and offers a great shopping experience.

Undoubtedly, with JioMart, Reliance wants to take on the likes of other platforms in this space including Amazon, Flipkart, BigBasket, Grofers and now also Swiggy and Zomato.

