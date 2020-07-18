JioMart app now on Google Play store, App store; features to be added soon

JioMart app on Google Play store, App store: WhatsApp support, more product categories coming (Express photo: Sneha Saha) JioMart app on Google Play store, App store: WhatsApp support, more product categories coming (Express photo: Sneha Saha)

JioMart is Reliance’s take on Amazon, Flipkart, and other e-retail channels in the country. Reliance announced JioMart a few months ago, soon after it revealed its deal with tech giant Facebook. After testing the e-commerce retail platform for months now Reliance has finally released JioMart app for Android as well as iPhone users. The JioMart app is now available on Google Play store and Apple App store.

Until now the JioMart website (jiomart.com) was being tested and consumers across 200+ cities were able to place orders and pay online. The JioMart app will make it easy for consumers to place orders. With the platform, Reliance Jio is looking to take on the likes of other e-commerce platforms available in the country.

At RIL Annual General Meet 2020 earlier this week Mukesh D. Ambani announced future developments for JioMart and what the company is aiming for in the months to come. Ambani announced that Reliance’s JioMart and Facebook’s WhatsApp will work towards making more and more growth opportunities for small merchants in the country.

What is JioMart?

“JioMart and WhatsApp will be working closely to create growth opportunities for millions of Indian small merchants and enable customers seamlessly transact with kirana shops,” Ambani said at the AGM meet. Ambani also said that JioMart is currently available in 200 cities in the country and the company is accelerating the roll-out. He also announced that JioMart has reached 250,000 orders a day with numbers growing with every passing day.

What is Jio Glass?

Currently, JioMart only sells grocery and food items. Ambani, however, has confirmed that JioMart will soon expand to include electronics, fashion, pharmaceutical, and healthcare categories.

At the AGM Isha Ambani said, “With JioMart, kirana stores will no longer be held back by limited product range, space, or delivery challenges. The partnership with JioMart can potentially help kirana stores grow business and earnings. JioMart is built to digitally enable, empower and engage kirana stores. Kiranas will stay connected and transact with their customers on the JioMart platform, facilitated by a multifunctional POS.” “We have successfully piloted this kirana transformation and those who have opted for this have been positively surprised,” she added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd