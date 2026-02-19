JioHotstar partners with OpenAI: Now use ChatGPT to find your next favourite movie, webseries

New AI feature lets viewers search for shows and sports highlights using multiple Indian languages.

By: Tech Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 19, 2026 05:27 PM IST
Jio HotstarThe viewer will be able to enquire about the highlights of a match, statistics, and scores while watching the game. (Image: Reuters)
JioHotstar has unveiled a ChatGPT-powered conversational feature on its platform by partnering with OpenAI. The new feature allows users to search for TV shows and movies by simply speaking or typing the desired search without having to scroll through menus.

The new system is powered by OpenAI’s APIs and introduces what the company calls “multilingual cognitive search”. In simple terms, users can describe in multiple Indian languages what they feel like watching, and receive instant recommendations.

Instead of relying on keywords, the ChatGPT-powered assistant understands mood, context, and even cultural nuance. For example, a user might say, “My parents are visiting, suggest something we can all watch,” or “Show me movies about identical twins”. The assistant then delivers smart, context-aware suggestions drawn from JioHotstar’s vast streaming library.

The feature aims to solve what many call the “what to watch” problem – the time wasted endlessly browsing without deciding on a title.

Personal streaming experience

The conversational tool also extends to live sports. The viewer will be able to enquire about the highlights of a match, statistics, and scores while watching the game.

Uday Shankar, Vice Chairman, JioStar, described artificial intelligence as a turning point for the media and entertainment industry. He said embedding AI into the platform makes streaming feel more personal and intuitive.

Fidji Simo, CEO (Applications), OpenAI, said the partnership aims to bring AI directly into everyday entertainment. According to her, the idea is to let viewers move seamlessly between watching and asking questions, creating a more natural viewing journey.

Story continues below this ad

Phased rollout

The conversational streaming feature will be rolled out in phases, beginning with certain functionalities for live and on-demand content.

In addition to the streaming platform, the partnership will also extend to ChatGPT itself. When users search for entertainment content on ChatGPT, they may be able to access recommendations related to JioHotstar’s content, thus integrating the two services.

 

