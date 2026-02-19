JioHotstar partners with OpenAI: Now use ChatGPT to find your next favourite movie, webseries

The viewer will be able to enquire about the highlights of a match, statistics, and scores while watching the game. (Image: Reuters)

JioHotstar has unveiled a ChatGPT-powered conversational feature on its platform by partnering with OpenAI. The new feature allows users to search for TV shows and movies by simply speaking or typing the desired search without having to scroll through menus.

The new system is powered by OpenAI’s APIs and introduces what the company calls “multilingual cognitive search”. In simple terms, users can describe in multiple Indian languages what they feel like watching, and receive instant recommendations.

Instead of relying on keywords, the ChatGPT-powered assistant understands mood, context, and even cultural nuance. For example, a user might say, “My parents are visiting, suggest something we can all watch,” or “Show me movies about identical twins”. The assistant then delivers smart, context-aware suggestions drawn from JioHotstar’s vast streaming library.