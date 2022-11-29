JioGamesCloud Gaming beta launched in India: How to sign-up, play games for free

JioGamesCloud, a cloud-based gaming service from Jio, is now available in India. Interested users can now apply for the beta testing of the JioGameCloud, where they will be able to test out the latest games on devices like smartphones, laptops, or even on a set-top box without downloading the actual game.

The smartphone version of JioGamesCloud is available only for Android smartphones and tablets. Similarly, there is a web app, which can be accessed on PCs and laptops running on macOS, Windows, and even on iPhones. Lastly, the set-top box version of JioGamesCloud is limited to Jio’s own set-top box, which is currently available in Jio Store.

Also Read | Stream your gaming sessions on JioGamesWatch

How to sign-up for JioGamesCloud

Download the JioGames: Play, Win, Stream app on your Android smartphone/tablet. Next, sign in to the app using your Jio phone number. Open the app and click on the cloud option located in the bottom left corner of the app.

Click on any of the games that you are interested in playing. Once you do that, you will get an online form, upon filling the same with details like name, date of birth, and email, you will be able to play games on JioGamesCloud for free.

Some of these games offer console-level graphics, Jio recommends users play these games by connecting the smartphone to a high-speed wifi network or 5G network. Similarly, you can also play these games on a laptop or a set-top box.

As the game is remotely rendered and delivered to your device over the cloud, you might notice some delay with the touch response, especially if you have a slower internet connection with higher latency or ping.

I was able to play a few games on JioGamesCloud from an Android smartphone.

JioGamesCloud: Early experience

Advertisement

We briefly tried playing games on JioGamesCloud. We played games like GRIP: Combat Racing and The Uncertain: Light at the End without any issues. Again, the games do take a few seconds to load, which will depend on the speed of your internet connection.

When compared to native Android games, titles on JioGamesCloud definitely look better with higher graphical fidelity. While it has a great collection of games from genres like action, adventure, casual, platform, puzzle, racing, and sports, it does miss out on the latest titles, which is a bummer.

When you access the JioGamesCloud game on a smartphone, you will get virtual controls on the touch screen. Similarly, when you open a game on a laptop or a computer, you can either use a mouse/keyboard combination or a physical controller to play the game.

Advertisement

Jio is expected to add more games to the JioGamesCloud in the coming days. While the service is currently available for free, the company is expected to charge some amount post the official launch and is likely to include this service as a part of a recharge package.