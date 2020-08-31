Reliance JioFiber Unlimited Broadband plans announced. Details here

Under its new Rs 399 plan, the company is providing its customers with truly unlimited internet with download and upload speeds capped at 30Mbps. (Express Photo)

Reliance Jio has revamped its JioFiber broadband plans in India, which now offer truly unlimited data to consumers. The company states that these plans have been revamped to provide its consumers with extreme affordability during COVID-19, which is when people are depending upon good internet connectivity. These new broadband plans start at Rs 399 per month.

Under the new JioFiber plans, the company is providing its customers with truly unlimited internet, symmetric speed and complimentary subscription to 12 OTT platforms (select plans). There is a one-time refundable fee that you will be required to pay at the time of getting the connection.

Under its new Rs 399 plan, the company is providing its customers with truly unlimited internet with download and upload speeds capped at 30Mbps. Additionally, it comes with unlimited voice benefits, but no additional OTT platforms are bundled. Under the Rs 699 plan, the company offers unlimited internet access with speeds of 100Mbps. This plan also includes unlimited voice calling benefits and no OTT platforms.

Under its Rs 999 plan, the company provides customers with unlimited internet with speeds of 150Mbps, along with unlimited voice calling and subscription to 11 OTT apps. Lastly, under the Rs 1,499 plan, customers get speeds of 300Mbps along with unlimited voice calling benefits and access to 12 OTT apps.

All of the additional OTT apps bundled with the subscription will be accessible via the JioTV Plus app. These apps include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioCinema, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voo, AltBalaji, Sun NXT, Lionsgate Play, Shemaroo and HoiChoi.

The plans will also include getting a JioFiber set-top box to access OTT content online. The set-top box will come with a voice-enabled remote to search content to watch online. They will also include access to Jio’s other online services like JioGames and JioSaavn, to name a few.

With the introduction of these new plans, the company is also offering new customers a free 30-day trial, with a no question refund policy. Under this trial, the company is offering unlimited internet access at 150Mbps along with a 4K set-top box with access to 10 paid OTT platforms. They will also get unlimited voice calling benefit. The customers will have to deposit the refundable security amount at first, after which they will receive the set-top box and the JioFiber modem.

Take note, all customers activating their JioFiber connections from September 1 are eligible for the 30-day free trial. All existing JioFiber customers will be upgraded to match the benefits of the new tariff plans. Any customer who activated service between August 15 to August 30 will also get a 30-day free trial benefit as a voucher in the MyJio app.

“JioFiber is already the largest Fiber provider in the country with over a million connected homes, but our vision for India and Indians is much larger. We want to take Fiber to each and every home and empower every member of the family. After making India the largest and the fastest growing country in mobile connectivity with Jio, JioFiber will propel India into global broadband leadership, thereby providing broadband to over 1,600 cities and towns. I urge everyone to join the JioFiber movement to make India the broadband leader of the world,” Jio Director, Akash Ambani said.

