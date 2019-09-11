JioFiber effect? Airtel Xstream Fibre with 1Gbps speeds launched at Rs 3,999

Airtel has rolled out its Xstream Fibre broadband service with 1Gbps speeds at Rs 3,999 per month. The move follows Reliance JioFiber launch of earlier last week, which also offers data at 1Gbps starting at a monthly price of Rs 3,999. Airtel Xstream Fiber also bundles landline calls to any network in India, just like JioFiber as well as access to OTT apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5.

The benefits included in the Xstream Fibre plan are unlimited data at 1Gbps speeds, landline calls as well as exclusive #AirtelThanks benefits like three months Netflix subscription, one year Amazon Prime membership. Also bundled is free access to premium content from Zee5 and Airtel Xstream app.

Airtel Xstream Fibre has been rolled out in Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, Pune Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Indore, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad as of now. However, the company said in a press release that the service will come to more markets as well in the coming months.

Airtel Xstream is the company’s OTT digital content service that was announced earlier this year. Airtel also launched a series of Xstream devices such as Xstream Stick and the Xstream Box 4K, both priced at Rs 3,999. In addition to OTT platforms, Xstream also gives access to satellite TV channels, Live TV, movies in Hindi and English and as well as other regional content.

In comparison, JioFiber has two 1Gbps monthly plans of Rs 3,999 and Rs 8,499 and this is the highest speed provided by the company. Though both the plans bundle annual subscription to OTT apps, Jio has not specified which apps. More benefits bundled are free voice calls anywhere in India, zero-latency gaming, home networking, Norton device security for up to five devices, VR experience, as well as access to first-day first-show movies and special Sport content.

All JioFiber plans also bundle Jio Home Gateway worth Rs 5,000 and Jio 4K set-top box worth Rs 6,400. The installation charges are Rs 1,000 and users will also need to pay Rs 1,500 refundable security deposit as well. It is unclear of Airtel will include a router or any other device with its Xstream Fibre service.