scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 22, 2020
COVID19

JioFiber down across country, Jio working to fix the issue

JioFiber users have been complaining on Twitter that the service is not working since 3:30 pm. Jio said that it is working to fix the problem.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 22, 2020 6:07:34 pm
jiofiber, jiofiber down, jiofiber not working, jiofiber outage, jio out, jio not working, jio service problem, jiocare JioFiber is down. Operator working to fix the issue. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

JioFiber seems to be down in some parts of the country. Users on Twitter have been tagging the JioCare Twitter handle to complain about the service outage. They say that the JioFiber is not working since 3:30 pm.

Down detector is also showing that the service is down. The maximum number of reports on the portal came around 4 pm to 5 pm. As per the live outage map, the problem with the Jio Fiber service is prevalent in Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. The service is also facing some hiccups in the adjoining areas.

One user on Twitter tagged JioCare saying that the internet is down for the last two hours and the Jio STB is showing a blinking red light. Another user wrote that the JioFiber suddenly stopped working even though the plan is active. Numerous users complaints talked about the blinking red light in the router and not being able to connect to JioCare through the phone.

Also read | JioFiber, Amazon Prime Video offer: Here’s how to avail it

JioCare is asking most of the users to DM their JioFiber service ID and registered number to help them assist with their problem. However, it told some users that JioFiber connectivity is temporarily impacted due to an outage in their area. It also said that they are working to get this fixed as soon as possible.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 5310, Nokia 5310 price in India, Nokia 5310 specifications, Nokia, HMD Global, Nokia 5310 photos, Nokia 5310 first look, Nokia 5310 first impressions
Nokia 5310 first look: A nostalgic feature phone in the era of smart devices

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Jun 22: Latest News

Advertisement