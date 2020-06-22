JioFiber down across country, Jio working to fix the issue

JioFiber is down. Operator working to fix the issue. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan) JioFiber is down. Operator working to fix the issue. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

JioFiber seems to be down in some parts of the country. Users on Twitter have been tagging the JioCare Twitter handle to complain about the service outage. They say that the JioFiber is not working since 3:30 pm.

Down detector is also showing that the service is down. The maximum number of reports on the portal came around 4 pm to 5 pm. As per the live outage map, the problem with the Jio Fiber service is prevalent in Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. The service is also facing some hiccups in the adjoining areas.

One user on Twitter tagged JioCare saying that the internet is down for the last two hours and the Jio STB is showing a blinking red light. Another user wrote that the JioFiber suddenly stopped working even though the plan is active. Numerous users complaints talked about the blinking red light in the router and not being able to connect to JioCare through the phone.

JioCare is asking most of the users to DM their JioFiber service ID and registered number to help them assist with their problem. However, it told some users that JioFiber connectivity is temporarily impacted due to an outage in their area. It also said that they are working to get this fixed as soon as possible.

Apologize for the inconvenience caused to you. We are currently experiencing temporary issues with data services in your area which will be resolved asap. Request you to please bear with us – Sangita — JioCare (@JioCare) June 22, 2020

We apologize for the inconvenience caused. Your JioFiber connectivity is impacted due to an outage in your area. Rest assured, we’re working our best to get this fixed as soon as we can – Sarvesh — JioCare (@JioCare) June 22, 2020

Allow us an opportunity to look into this for you. Simply click on the link & DM your Jio number and alternate number to get this checked https://t.co/3LgXqjkQPn – Prakash [More help? Click https://t.co/8Quc6xDKJM] — JioCare (@JioCare) June 22, 2020

