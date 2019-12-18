JioFiber data vouchers start at Rs 101, offer up to 2TB extra data: Check full details

JioFiber data vouchers will offer additional data to users after their plan is over. JioFiber data vouchers will offer additional data to users after their plan is over.

Are you a JioFiber service user and about to exhaust the data allocated by your chosen plan? Well, you should not worry as Reliance Jio brings a solution to this problem. The telecom operator offers six new JioFiber data vouchers that will let subscribers get additional data on top of the allotted data by their selected Fiber plan. The price of these JioFiber data vouchers starts at Rs 101 and goes up to Rs 4,001. These data vouchers offer up to 2TB of additional data to the users.

There are a total of six JioFiber data vouchers available in India right now. The base or basic data voucher plan is priced at Rs 101 and offers 20GB data to the subscribers. The other data vouchers are priced as: Rs 251 that offers 55GB data, Rs 501 that offers 125GB data, Rs 1001 that offers 275GB data, Rs 2001 that offers 650GB data, and Rs 4001 that offers 2000GB data. The JioFiber users who are almost about to exhaust their data allocation can get these vouchers by either signing in to the Reliance Jio’s official website or MyJio application.

Subscribers must note that these data vouchers don’t come with any additional validity benefits nor do they make changes to the existing data plans. These additional data vouchers will also not make any difference to the download speed of the subscribed plan. The key idea behind bringing these plans is to help consumers get access to the internet when they exhaust their given data allocation.

Reliance Jio tested JioFiber in various regions of India for a long time. After the complete testing of the service was conducted, Reliance Jio introduced prepaid plans. The JioFiber Prepaid plans start at Rs 699 also known as bronze plan, Rs 849 (silver plan), Rs 1,299 (gold plan), Rs 2,499 (diamond plan), Rs 3,999 (platinum plan) and Rs 8,499 (titanium plan).

