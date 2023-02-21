scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Watch IPL 2023 in 4K for free with JioCinema: Here’s everything you need to know

JioCinema brings in several new features for IPL 2023 viewers such as the ability to stream in 4K and switch between 12 languages.

JioCinema IPL 2023 | IPL 2023 JioCinema free streaming | JioCinema IPL 2023 4KThis will be the first time JioCinema will be streaming the Indian Premier League. (File photo)
Reliance Jio recently confirmed that the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) will be streamed on JioCinema. IPL 2023 will start on March 31 with Gujarat Titans taking on Chennai Super Kings and can be streamed online in 4K resolution (UltraHD). Until now, Disney+ Hotstar was streaming IPL in India and only those who paid for the subscription could watch the matches.

Similar to the FIFA World Cup 2022 Multicam feature, JioCinema will let users switch between multiple camera angles for all 74 matches. JioPhone users can stream IPL 2023 for free since the feature phone already supports JioCinema. The app will let you check statistics such as score and pitch heat map on phones, while those watching on a large screen will be able to see the information alongside the match.

JioCinema users will be able to stream the matches in 12 languages which include English, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, and Bhojpuri to name a few. Switching between languages will not only change the commentary but the statistics and graphics will be displayed in the selected language.

The company is also expected to launch its much-hyped Jio Media Cable accessory, which lets people who own a non-smart TV with no HDMI ports stream matches using their phones. While Reliance hasn’t confirmed anything, speculations suggest that the company is working on an affordable virtual reality headset called JioDive and virtual reality glasses named JioGlass. These devices might enable users to enjoy IPL in a 360-degree format.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 13:01 IST
