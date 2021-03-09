JioBusiness integrated fiber, digital solutions plans launched for Indian MSMBs

Reliance Jio will soon be bringing its fiber connectivity and digital solutions to small and medium businesses (MSMBs) across India with its JioBusiness services. Jio claims that the JioBusiness plans for these MSMBs will be a tenth of the existing price for similar services. The company will also be collaborating with various partners to offer easy-to-use, enterprise-grade digital solutions beyond just fiber connectivity.

Here’s all you need to know about JioBusiness, its various plans and how you can get JioBusiness services for your MSMB.

What will JioBusiness plans include?

JioBusiness plans will either get your MSMB only broadband and voice connectivity, or a complete digital solutions package with no extra cost, depending on the plan you choose. The all-in-one kind of plans will include digital solutions like Microsoft Office 365 licenses, Jio’s attendance management software, video conferencing software licenses and more.

How much will it cost?

JioBusiness plans start at as low as Rs 901 per month, for just the broadband and voice service. Subsequent plans start from Rs 1,201 per month and will include the digital solutions mentioned above and more. Certain elements like broadband speed and the number of licenses will depend on what plan you get.

For larger MSMBs, plans can go up to Rs 10,001 per month, which offers 1Gbps broadband speed, 8 voice lines, 25 Microsoft Office 365 licenses, 50 Jio Attendance licenses, and more. Check out the full list of plans and corresponding services in the table below.

Check out the JioBusiness plans with corresponding services and benefits. (Image Source: Jio)

“Currently, a micro and small business spend between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per month towards connectivity, productivity and automation tools,” Akash Ambani, Director, Jio commented on the launch.

“Today, we are taking the first step towards empowering small businesses by giving these solutions, along with our connectivity, for less than 1/10th the cost, starting below one thousand rupees per month,” he added.

How to get JioBusiness services for your MSMB?

To get JioBusiness services for your MSMB, you can visit the JioBusiness website and navigate to the ‘Interested’ section. Leave your contact details here and Jio will get in touch with you via a JioBusiness executive soon after.