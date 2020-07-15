What is JioTV Plus?

Jio TV plus interface (Source: Youtube screengrab) Jio TV plus interface (Source: Youtube screengrab)

Reliance announced Jio TV Plus at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2020 on Wednesday. Jio TV Plus is a content aggregator that brings Over the top (OTT) platforms, TV channels, various apps, and services together to its Jio set-top-box users.

During the event Reliance’s Aakash Ambani demonstrated the Jio TV Plus User Interface (UI) brings together 12 leading global OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Hotstar, Sony LIV, and many more as the customers will be able to search for shows and movies easily.

One of the main features of Jio TV Plus is that it requires a single login instead of logging in different apps separately. The voice search is much like Amazon Firestick’s Alexa. Jio mentioned that users can access various online apps from different genres from the Jio App Store on the set-top-box. “Through the Jio Developers program, any app developer can develop, launch, and monetize their apps. Developers who wish to partner with Jio can visit http://developer.jio.com,” Jio said.

“For decades, TV content has been largely broadcast-dependent without any interactivity. With JioFiber, we have reimagined this experience and brought interactivity to TV. Through the Jio App Store on the Set Top Box, one can access internet applications across multiple genres such as entertainment, education, health, cooking, yoga, gaming, religion, and many more,” Akash said at Reliance’s AGM event.

READ | Reliance Jio to launch ‘Made in India’ 5G network: Mukesh Ambani

READ | Jio-Google deal: Google to invest Rs 33,737 crore in Jio platforms

READ | Reliance AGM 2020 LIVE Updates: With Google, Jio wants to make India ‘2G-mukt’

Along with Jio TV Plus, Reliance also launched its latest innovation Jio Glass. “The Jio Glass is at the cutting edge of technology that provides best-in-class Mixed Reality services to give users a truly meaningful immersive experience,” Kiran Thomas at the event.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd