Wednesday, July 15, 2020
COVID19

What is JioTV Plus?

Jio TV Plus was launched alongside Jio Glass at Reliance's Annual General Meeting on Wednesday via Youtube stream

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 15, 2020 4:11:47 pm
Reliance announced Jio TV Plus at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2020 on Wednesday. Jio TV Plus is a content aggregator that brings Over the top (OTT) platforms, TV channels, various apps, and services together to its Jio set-top-box users.

During the event Reliance’s Aakash Ambani demonstrated the Jio TV Plus User Interface (UI) brings together 12 leading global OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Hotstar, Sony LIV, and many more as the customers will be able to search for shows and movies easily.

One of the main features of Jio TV Plus is that it requires a single login instead of logging in different apps separately. The voice search is much like Amazon Firestick’s Alexa. Jio mentioned that users can access various online apps from different genres from the Jio App Store on the set-top-box. “Through the Jio Developers program, any app developer can develop, launch, and monetize their apps. Developers who wish to partner with Jio can visit http://developer.jio.com,&#8221; Jio said.

“For decades, TV content has been largely broadcast-dependent without any interactivity. With JioFiber, we have reimagined this experience and brought interactivity to TV. Through the Jio App Store on the Set Top Box, one can access internet applications across multiple genres such as entertainment, education, health, cooking, yoga, gaming, religion, and many more,” Akash said at Reliance’s AGM event.

Along with Jio TV Plus, Reliance also launched its latest innovation Jio Glass. “The Jio Glass is at the cutting edge of technology that provides best-in-class Mixed Reality services to give users a truly meaningful immersive experience,” Kiran Thomas at the event.

