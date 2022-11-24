Jio 5G now available in Pune: Offers unlimited free data for now

Jio is expanding the availability of its ‘True’ 5G network in India. The company has now confirmed that the Jio 5G network is now available in the city of Pune. Jio network users in Pune will be able to access free unlimited 5G network with up to 1Gbps+ download speed on select smartphones by registering on the Jio Welcome Offer portal on the My Jio app.

The Jioe 5G network is now available across 12 major cities in India, which includes cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai. In all these cities, Jio claims that a user should get an average download speed of at least 500Mbps.

How to enable Jio True 5G network on your device?

Download My Jio app and log in using your Jio mobile number. Click on the Jio Welcome Offer banner to register your interest to test the 5G network.

Depending on the availability of the Jio True 5G network in your area and your smartphone’s capability, you will be able to experience Jio True 5G for free with unlimited free data.

Jio offers a better 5G testing experience with no data cap on download and upload speeds for now. Jio is using the Standalone (SA) 5G technology that claims to offer higher data transfer speed and lower latency in comparison to the Non-standalone (NSA) technology being deployed by other telecom providers.

For the uninitiated, SA 5G is an end-to-end 5G network, where the base station and radio antenna are built from scratch keeping 5G specifications in mind. With NSA, the existing 4G infrastructure is upgraded to 5G via software updates. Keep in mind that most smartphones will need a software update to support SA 5G on Jio networks. In some cases, manufacturers are pushing out OTA updates for the same.