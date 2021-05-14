Jio to provide 300 minutes of free outgoing calls to JioPhone users, who can’t afford recharges

he company will provide 300 minutes of free outgoing calls per month to JioPhone users who have not managed to recharge during the pandemic.

Jio has announced new schemes and free plans for its JioPhone users to help people stay connected during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The company will provide 300 minutes of free outgoing calls per month to JioPhone users who have not managed to recharge during the pandemic. JioPhone users who have recharged will get a recharge plan of the same value for free.

“In these unprecedented times of the Covid pandemic, we at Jio want to ensure that staying connected remains accessible and affordable for all customers, especially the less-privileged sections of our society,” the company said.

Jio has partnered with Reliance foundation to give JioPhone users the new facility during the ongoing pandemic. Users will be able to use 10 minutes per day from the quota.

JioPhone users who recharge with a new plan now will get an additional recharge of the same plan for free. This means If a user recharges his phone with a Rs 75 recharge, he will get an additional recharge worth Rs 75 for free.

Currently Jio has five plans for JioPhone users. The plans start at Rs 75 and go up to Rs 749. The Rs 75 plan offers 100MB data per day along with 50 SMS and a total of 3GB data. The plan is valid for 28 days. The Rs 125 plan 500 MB data per day or 0.5GB and has a total of 14GB data for a period of 28 days. This plan has 300 SMS free. The Rs 155 plan comes with 1GB data per day for a period of 28 days and 100 SMS per day, while the Rs 185 plan has 2GB data per day for 100 SMS as well.

The most expensive plan which is Rs 749 has a validity of 336 days, with 2GB data per day every 28 days. The plan includes 50 SMS every 28 days as well. All JioPhone plans come with subscription and access to Jio’s own suite of apps, including JioTV. The calling is unlimited. Remember these plans only work if the Jio SIM is inside a JioPhone. After users exhaust their high speed daily data, the speed is reduced to 64Kbps.