scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Jio launches Rs 222 prepaid recharge plan with 50GB data for FIFA World Cup 2022 streaming

With this plan, you can watch FIFA world cup 2022 matches at high-resolution on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs via services like Jio Cinema.

Jio's latest recharge plan offers 50GB of 4G data for just Rs 222.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Jio currently offers free streaming of FIFA world cup 2022 on the Jio Cinema app for free of cost with up to 4K resolution. However, streaming high-resolution sports does require high-speed internet. To cater to the FIFA world cup 2022 enthusiasts, Jio has come up with a new prepaid plan that offers plenty of data and 30 days of validity.

Jio’s latest Rs 222 recharge plan offers 50GB of 4G data with 30 days of validity. This plan offers no additional benefits other than 50GB of high-speed 4G data, which can be used on a smartphone/tablet or can also be accessed on a laptop or a smart TV via a Wi-Fi hotspot.

Also read: |Best monthly prepaid plans under Rs 300 from Airtel, Jio, Vi, and BSNL

Do note that, a user has to have a base plan to use Jio’s FIFA world cup recharge plan, and one will only be able to use the data from this plan after exhausting the daily limit of the 4G data available on the base plan.

If you have recharged your Jio number with Rs 299, you will be able to use this additional 50GB data after finishing the 2GB data from the base plan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturingPremium
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturing
What if MCD was still trifurcated?Premium
What if MCD was still trifurcated?
Delhi Confidential: Rare unity between Congress, TMC leadersPremium
Delhi Confidential: Rare unity between Congress, TMC leaders
Behind Morocco’s dream run at FIFA World Cup, is a secret weapon in the s...Premium
Behind Morocco’s dream run at FIFA World Cup, is a secret weapon in the s...

Special plan for football enthusiasts

The special FIFA world cup plan from Jio usually costs Rs 301, and the same is being offered at a discount to promote more users to stream the FIFA world cup 2022. Given this plan offers a total of 50GB of data without any data cap, this is also a great plan for those who might want to download large files from the internet.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-12-2022 at 09:51:09 am
Next Story

5 Questions: Burial grounds and crematoriums continue to be segregated along the lines of caste: D Ravikumar

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Dec 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close