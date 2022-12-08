Jio launches Rs 222 prepaid recharge plan with 50GB data for FIFA World Cup 2022 streaming

Jio currently offers free streaming of FIFA world cup 2022 on the Jio Cinema app for free of cost with up to 4K resolution. However, streaming high-resolution sports does require high-speed internet. To cater to the FIFA world cup 2022 enthusiasts, Jio has come up with a new prepaid plan that offers plenty of data and 30 days of validity.

Jio’s latest Rs 222 recharge plan offers 50GB of 4G data with 30 days of validity. This plan offers no additional benefits other than 50GB of high-speed 4G data, which can be used on a smartphone/tablet or can also be accessed on a laptop or a smart TV via a Wi-Fi hotspot.

Do note that, a user has to have a base plan to use Jio’s FIFA world cup recharge plan, and one will only be able to use the data from this plan after exhausting the daily limit of the 4G data available on the base plan.

If you have recharged your Jio number with Rs 299, you will be able to use this additional 50GB data after finishing the 2GB data from the base plan.

Special plan for football enthusiasts

The special FIFA world cup plan from Jio usually costs Rs 301, and the same is being offered at a discount to promote more users to stream the FIFA world cup 2022. Given this plan offers a total of 50GB of data without any data cap, this is also a great plan for those who might want to download large files from the internet.