Jio revises its Rs 149 plan to now offer free non-Jio calling minutes

Reliance Jio has revised its Rs 149 plan to now include complimentary IUC minutes, however, at the same time has also reduced its validity. Now, come with a validity of 24 days, instead of 28 days and it will include 300 non-Jio calling minutes. Other plan benefits remain the same.

Advertising

Jio has also moved its Rs 149 plan to its All-in-One section, which includes its new Rs 333, Rs 444 and more plans, that also include IUC minutes. This section was introduced a few days after Jio revoked its free non-Jio voice calling benefit.

Under its revised Rs 149 plan, Reliance Jio offers its customers unlimited Jio to Jio calls, 300 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls, 1.5GB of daily 4G data and 100 daily SMSes. The company also offers a complimentary subscription of its premium apps to subscribers. It comes with a validity of 24 days.

To recall, Reliance Jio implemented a charge of Rs 0.06 per minute on all voice calls made by Jio customers to other networks. It stated that it will continue to charge its customers the Rs 0.06 per minute IUC fees until TRAI decides to abolish the IUC charge that networks have to pay.

Advertising

Also Read: Reliance Jio is offering up to Rs 50 discount on Rs 444, Rs 555 prepaid packs

Apart from the revised Rs 149 plan, the company also has four other plans that offer users free IUC minutes.

These plans include Rs 222, Rs 333, Rs 444 and Rs 555. The Rs 222 plan includes 1,000 non-Jio calling minutes, whereas, the Rs 555 plan offers users 3,000 non-Jio calling minutes.