Jio prepaid plans 2021: List of best recharge plans with validity, unlimited data, call and other benefits

Jio prepaid plans 2021: Reliance Jio has some great prepaid recharge plans as well as data-only vouchers. So, if you are on the lookout for a good prepaid plan, which offers unlimited data, and call benefits, then you can check out the below list. If you are planning to buy Disney+ Hotstar subscription to watch IPL 2021, then you don’t need to do that as Jio has some plans that offer the membership for free and is giving extra data, call benefits. So, keep reading to find out the best Jio prepaid recharge plan for yourself.

Best prepaid recharge Jio plans 2021

Rs 199 Jio prepaid plan

Reliance Jio has a Rs 199 prepaid plan, including 1.5GB daily data, which translates to 42GB in total for the plan’s validity. Apart from unlimited data, one also gets unlimited calling to any network, and 100 SMS per day. It will remain valid for 28 days once you purchase it.

Must Read | Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone: Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 500

Rs 249 Jio recharge plan

It includes 2GB daily data, which means that users can get a total of 56GB data. It includes unlimited calls to any network and 100 SMS per day. Jio prepaid users get free access to Jio apps. The plan comes with a validity period of 28 days.

Rs 444 Jio prepaid plan

There is also a Rs 444 Jio plan, which includes unlimited calls to any network, 100 SMS per day, and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps for 56 days. The plan also includes 2GB of daily data, which means that you are getting a total of 112GB of data.

Rs 349 Jio recharge plan

This is a great prepaid plan if you want 3GB daily data, but it comes with a validity period of 28 days. Jio is also offering 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling to all network within India.

Rs 555 Jio recharge plan

If you don’t care about having more than 1.5GB of daily data, then buy the Rs 555 prepaid Jio plan. It comes with a validity period of 84 days. You also get unlimited voice call benefits as well as 100SMS per day. Customers also get free access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews and other Jio apps.

Must Read | Jio vs Vi vs Airtel: Best prepaid plans under Rs 300 with unlimited data and call benefits

Best prepaid Jio plans with free Disney+ Hotstar for watching IPL 2021

Jio recently introduced new prepaid plans that offer free access to the Disney+ Hotstar app. The telecom operator announced the cricket plans so that IPL lovers can watch all the matches without paying extra for the Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

Rs 401 Jio prepaid plan

There is a Rs 401 Jio prepaid recharge plan, which offers a lot of benefits for the price. It includes 6GB of free data, 3GB daily data, unlimited voice calls to any network, free access to the aforementioned Disney+Hotstar, and 100SMS per day.

Rs 777 Jio prepaid plan

You can also check out the Rs 777 Jio prepaid plan. It gives extra 5GB data for free, 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited calls, and a total of 100 SMS for 84 days. The company is also giving the Disney+ Hotstar subscription for free.

Rs 598 Jio recharge plan

As per the official site, the Rs 598 plan ships with 2GB of daily data, unlimited calls to all networks, 100SMS. This plan isn’t offering extra data, but you at least get the free subscription.

Rs 2,599 Jio prepaid plan

The Rs 2,599 recharge plan offers free 10GB of data, 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls to all networks, and 100SMS. It comes with a validity period of 12 months. The plan also includes 1-year free Disney+ Hostar VIP membership.

Must Read | Jio vs Airtel vs BSNL vs Vi: Best prepaid plans under Rs 600

Best Jio data voucher plans

Rs 11 Jio 4G data voucher

This is one of the best data vouchers from Jio as you get 1GB of data at a very low cost. Do note that this is a data-only plan, so there is no call or SMS benefits. The plan will remain active until your existing prepaid plan expires.

Rs 21 Jio 4G data voucher

You can also check out the Rs 21 data plan if you need more than 1GB of data. On the purchase of this prepaid recharge plan, users get 2GB of unlimited data. The good thing is this data plan will remain valid throughout your existing Jio plan.

Rs 51 Jio 4G data voucher

It is better to buy the Rs 51 data voucher from Jio as it offers more data than other plans and the price is also low. It comes with 6GB of data, which can be used until your existing Jio plan exists.

Rs 101 Jio 4G data voucher

There is also a Rs 101 4G data voucher, which ships with 12GB of data and the validity of this plan depends on your current Jio prepaid recharge plan.

Must Read | Jio offering up to 10GB free data and Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Best work from home Jio prepaid plans

Under this section, Jio offers data-only plans. The below mentioned prepaid plans don’t offer voice call benefits or SMS or complimentary access to Jio apps.

Rs 150 Jio prepaid plan

This one is a good data-only plan if you have exhausted your existing prepaid plan’s data. On the purchase of the Rs 150 prepaid Jio plan, customers get 30GB of data with no daily cap. The plan will remain valid for 30 days once you purchase it.

Rs 201 Jio recharge plan

If you are not satisfied with 30GB data, then you can buy the Rs 251 data-only Jio prepaid plan. This offers 10GB more data than the Rs 150 data plan. So, you get 40GB of data with no daily cap with a validity period of 30 days.

Rs 251 Jio prepaid plan

This prepaid recharge data plan from Jio offers 50GB of data. It comes with a validity period of 30 days.