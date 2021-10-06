Reliance Jio’s network is down for many users: Here’s what we know

Updated: October 6, 2021 11:48:03 am
Reliance Jio’s network is down for many users and users have taken to Twitter to complain about the issue. While it is working fine for us, a number of people have written on Twitter that Jio is showing “no service” for the past two hours.
Some of the users have also reported that they are experiencing Jio network issues since morning. A few Jio users reported that Jio’s broadband connection is also down.
As per Downdetector, thousands of Jio users are currently experiencing some network issue. It shows that more than 4,000 users have complained about Jio network issues with 40 percent experiencing no signal. IndianExpress.com has reached out to Reliance Jio and we will get the update the article once we get any news from them.
This network issue seems to have impacted users in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and other cities, as per Twitter.
Besides, this issue comes just one day after Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram went down for billions of users. The outage lasted over six hours.
