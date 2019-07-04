Jio launches Rs 102 prepaid plan for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, offers unlimited calls, 0.5GB daily data

Reliance Jio has launched a new prepaid plan in Jammu and Kashmir targetting pilgrims of the Amarnath Yatra. The telecom operator has introduced Rs 102 prepaid plan that offers unlimited voice calls along with 0.5GB of daily data for a period of seven days.

The Rs 102 recharge plan from Jio comes with unlimited local and STD calls and 100 SMS per day. It also comes with unlimited high-speed data up to 0.5GB per day, after which the internet speed gets throttled to 64KB per second. All of this is valid for seven days. In this new recharge plan, customers will not get a subscription to Jio Apps, the company said in a press release.

The company said that the plan is launched for addressing the needs of pilgrims coming from various parts of the country. Jammu and Kashmir has got restrictions on roaming of prepaid subscribers from India because of which pilgrims face major connectivity problems during their pilgrimage.

Pilgrims can now purchase a local Jio prepaid connection in Jammu and Kashmir and then recharge it with the new Rs 102 prepaid plan. The plan is available across various Jio retailers in Jammu and Kashmir for the entire duration of Amarnath Yatra.

The youngest telecom operator in the country on Wednesday had announced Digital Udaan, a digital literacy initiative for first-time Internet users in India. The company has tied up with Facebook and as part of the initiative, it will demonstrate the advantages of connectivity and information availability.