Reliance Jio Android phone could launch by early 2021, start at Rs 4,000

At the Annual General Meet (AGM) earlier is year Mukesh Ambani announced the collaboration with Google to launch a new Android smartphone at an affordable price. Google and Jio are soon expected to launch its affordable low-range 4G and 5G phones for consumers in India. Some new leak reveals more details about the upcoming low-end smartphone by Google and Reliance Jio.

According to a published report in Bloomberg, Reliance Industries is quite passionately following its target of manufacturing 200 million entry-level smartphone units in the next two years. In the hindsight, it has also asked all the local manufacturers to expedite their production.

The report hints that these phones may feature various optimizations from the Android operating system and Play Store. Other highlights of these phones will include cheap data packs and start at just Rs 4,000 ($54). For now, these Jio – Google phones may see the light of the day only by the end of 2020 by early 2021.

More details on Reliance Jio Android phones

Some more details of the upcoming Reliance Jio Android phones 4G and 5G have leaked. As per a tipster Mukul Sharma, an all-new Google and Jio Android smartphone has been listed on Google Console.

According to the shared image, the phone might be named as ‘Reliance Orbic RC545L’ and may come packed with Android 10 OS out-of-the-box paired with Qualcomm Snapdragon QM 215 SoC chipset, which is also found on Android Go smartphones. In addition, the phone may also flaunt an HD+ screen with 720 x 1440 pixels screen resolution.

Interestingly, Reliance Jio is also preparing to launch low-cost devices in the upcoming 5G segment. This is further substantiated by another tweet from tipster Abhishek Yadav who revealed the telecom giant’s three different 5G smartphones.

As per the tipster, these phones are rumoured to be ‘Orbic Myra 5G’, ‘Orbic Magic 5G’ and ‘Orbic Maui’. All these devices are set to come bundled with Android 10 with no unnecessary bloatware or OEM skin. While Orbic Maui might come in 4G and 5G models, the other two phones are expected to be the 5G-only devices.

