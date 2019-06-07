Jio GigaFiber said to unveil new entry-level service with lower Rs 2,500 security deposit

Reliance Jio has introduced a new package for its Jio GigaFiber service with a lower security deposit of Rs 2,500 than Rs 4,500 that was announced in August last year. The service optical network terminal (ONT) service is not only priced lower but also limits the speed to 50Mbps instead of 100Mbps. Also, the router that comes bundled supports single band and not dual-band connectivity.

To give a perspective, the original Jio GigaFiber service that was announced, offers 100GB of data at 100mbps for free, except for Rs 4,500 one-time deposit for a router. However, it looks like the company has now introduced a cheaper version, where a user will need to pay a one-time security deposit of Rs 2,500.

The benefits included in the Rs 2,500 Jio GigaFiber service are a single-band router, a speed limit of 50Mbps, voice services as well as free 1,100GB data per month. This was reported by a Twitter user Preshit Deorukhkar who wrote in a tweet that the cheaper GigaFiber version also includes voice services as well. It is expected to become available more widely in the coming weeks.

“PSA: In order to reduce the entry barrier of ₹4500 for Jio GigaFiber connections, the company is now offering a smaller, more limited version of their router for ₹2500 instead. Jio has also been bundling Voice services with it & a wider rollout will happen in the coming weeks,” he wrote on Twitter.

Jio GigaFiber is an optical-based home broadband service. The GigaFiber FTTH comes with two services — Jio GigaFiber router and the Jio GigaTV set-top box — and was launched in 1,400 cities. Meanwhile, a report from Mint claims that GigaFiber will also bring a broadband-landline-TV combo service, the initial for which will be set at Rs 600 per month.