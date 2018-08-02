Reliance Jio GigaFiber plans leaked, base service plan to start from Rs 500: Report

From the leaks, it is being suggested that Jio GigaFiber plans could begin from Rs 500. (Image Source: Reuters) From the leaks, it is being suggested that Jio GigaFiber plans could begin from Rs 500. (Image Source: Reuters)

Reliance Jio GigaFiber plan prices: Reliance Jio GigaFiber, the company’s fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) service, will be publicly launched on August 15. Before the launch, though, speculative plans of the optical fiber-based service have been leaked by trak.in. These have been based on a compilation of leaks and rumours surrounding Jio GigaFiber, whose launch date was announced by RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani at the company’s AGM in July.

Jio GigaFiber plans and prices

From the leaks, it is being suggested that Jio GigaFiber plans could begin from Rs 500. So far, it has been estimated that the plans on offer could be worth Rs 500, Rs 750, Rs 999, Rs 1,299 and Rs 1,500. The Rs 500 plan could offer users 300GB of data over 30 days, with speeds of up to 50Mbps.

At Rs 750, prospective Jio GigaFiber users can expect 450GB data that will be valid for 30 days, packing speeds up to 50Mbps. Meanwhile, the Rs 999 plan comes with 600GB data benefits over 30 days, with speeds of up to 100Mbps. In addition, the Rs 1,299 plan from Jio GigaFiber is expected to offer 750GB of data at speeds of up to 100Mbps over 30 days. The plan worth Rs 1,500 could provide 1000GB data at speed of up to 150Mbps, also valid for 30 days.

Each of the Jio GigaFiber plans will provide access to unlimited data at reduced speeds after the FUP is exhausted. Those interested in the service can register on the Jio website, or via the MyJio app from August 15.

It is expected that Jio would start services in those locations from where it receives the maximum registrations. Jio GigaFiber will roll out in India, with the promise of expanding to 1,100 cities. The fixed-line broadband service is expected to offer internet speed of up to 1Gbps.

