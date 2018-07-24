Jio GigaFiber effect: BSNL revamps fiber broadband plans, now offers up to 3TB FUP

The upgraded BSNL broadband plans are the Fibro Combo ULD 3999, Fibro Combo ULD 5999, Fibro Combo ULD 9999, and Fibro Combo ULD 16999. The upgraded BSNL broadband plans are the Fibro Combo ULD 3999, Fibro Combo ULD 5999, Fibro Combo ULD 9999, and Fibro Combo ULD 16999.

BSNL has modified its higher-end fiber broadband plans, in an attempt to taken on Reliance’s Jio GigaFiber. First reported by TelecomTalk, each of these upgrades has seen data limits increase in the modified premium broadband plans to four times the original limit. The plans in question are the Fibro Combo ULD 3999, Fibro Combo ULD 5999, Fibro Combo ULD 9999, as well as Fibro Combo ULD 16999, and these changes will be effective across telecom circles.

As per the Fiber Combo ULD 3999 plan, BSNL broadband subscribers will receive 500GB FUP with speeds of up to 50Mbps. This improves over the previous limit of 300GB with speeds up to 20Mbps. Also, the speed after exhaustion the allotted data has been bumped up from 2Mbps to 4Mbps.

Similarly, the Fibro Combo ULD 5999 plan now offers 1000GB FUP at a speed of 60Mbps, compared to 400GB at 30Mbps, as per the previous plan. Here too, the speed post exhaustion of FUP has increased from 2Mbps to 4Mbps.

With the Fibro Combo ULD 9999 plan, BSNL subscribers will now receive 2000GB FUP at 80Mbps, compared to the earlier limits of 800GB at 50Mbps. Also, the minimum speeds after FUP will double from 4Mbps to 8Mbps.

Meanwhile the Fibro Combo ULD 16999 plan now offers 3000GB FUP, up from 800GB, with the same 100Mbps speed. This plan will also see FUP speeds of 8Mbps. Across these plans, subscribers can also avail free calling, besides the high-speed internet.

The updates to these Fibro Combo plans comes soon after BSNL had upgraded its budget-friendly Fibro Combo ULD 777 and Fibro Combo ULD 1277 plans. While the Rs 777 plan offers 500GB at 50Mbps, besides unlimited calls, the Rs 1277 plan offers 750GB at 100Mbps. Both these plans, though, will be available till September 9.

