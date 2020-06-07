Reliance Jio offers free Disney+ Hotstar membership for 1-year: All questions answered

Jio prepaid users get 1-year free Disney+ Hotstar offer subscription: All questions answered (Image: Reliance Jio) Jio prepaid users get 1-year free Disney+ Hotstar offer subscription: All questions answered (Image: Reliance Jio)

Reliance Jio is leaving no stones unturned to attract more and more consumers. With the same aim in mind, Reliance Jio has now partnered with Disney+ Hotstar streaming service. Jio has announced to offer 1-year free complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership to its prepaid users. However, not all Jio users are eligible to get the benefits of this offer.

Jio says the partnership will provide a huge benefit to both Jio and Disney+ Hotstar users, though revolutionary video-on-demand content being made available on a superlative digital platform. We explain everything about the offer here and answer all questions.

Jio – Disney+ Hotstar offer: All questions answered

What is Jio – Disney+ Hotstar offer?

Reliance Jio has partnered with Disney+ Hotstar to offer complimentary service of the streaming platform for one full year. This is a strategy to bring more consumers on board. The Disney+ Hotstar offer is worth Rs 399. The Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription provides exclusive Hotstar specials, unlimited live sporting action, latest Bollywood films, superhero movies and much more content.

How to avail Jio – Disney+ Hotstar offer?

The Jio – Disney+ Hotstar offer is available to select Jio users only who take a particular recharge plan. All Jio prepaid users who get Jio plans starting Rs 401 will be eligible to avail the offer. The 1 year subscription will be provided to users over and above the other unlimited Jio services. All Jio plans already offer complimentary access to all Jio apps. Disney+ Hotstar 1 year subscription is on top of these offers.

Who can get access to Jio – Disney+ Hotstar offer?

Both new and old Reliance Jio users will be able to get access to this offer.

Plans that come with Jio – Disney+ Hotstar offer?

The offer is available for Jio prepaid users opting for various monthly, annual packs as well as data addon vouchers. The plans are:

— Rs 401: The plan provides 90GB data, unlimited voice calling and access to Jio apps valid for 28 days. Users recharging with this plan will get a 1-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP worth Rs 399.

— Rs 2599: The annual plan offers 740 GB data, unlimited voice calling and access to Jio app for 365 days. Users opting for this plan will get 1-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP worth Rs 399.

— Add-on data packs: In addition to the above plans, Jio users that do not want to run out of data, can also opt-in for a combo-pack of data add-on vouchers, starting at Rs 612 (12 vouchers of Rs 51) that provides data benefits as well as a 1-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP worth Rs 399. The plans include Rs 612, Rs 1004, Rs 1206 and Rs 1208.

This is not the first time that Reliance Jio has partnered with streaming service to provide complimentary offer. Some JioFiber plans come with Amazon Prime Video subscription worth Rs 999.

