Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Jio Fiber services restored after outage across the country

Jio Fiber service was down in several parts of the country and the company has restored the same within 90 minutes.

Jio Fiber service has been down in several parts of the country.
Several users have shared that the Jio Fiber network was down for a while across the country. Downdetector, a platform known for reporting the status of various websites and services also re-affirms the same that Jio Fiber was down in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

However, Jio seems to have worked on the issue and the network has been restored within 90 minutes. Some users have also complained on social media regarding the outage of the Jio Fiber network across the country. As of now, there is no exact information on what caused a country-wide outage of the Jio Fiber network.

This is not the first time the Jio Fiber network has gone down. In fact, there are several instances of the same in the last few years. Not just Jio Fiber, but almost every other major internet provider have faced similar issues, and most brands do deliver a quick fix.

Jio Fiber is one of the largest broadband providers in India, and it offers up to 1Gbps download speeds as the name suggests, it uses fibre technology to deliver high-speed low latency internet to homes and offices.

Jio Fiber’s most affordable plan just costs Rs 399 (plus tax) and offers unlimited internet (3300GB) access with up to 30Mbps download speed. Similarly, the company’s most expensive plan costs Rs 8,499 and offers up to 6600GB of data with 1Gbps.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 16:51 IST
