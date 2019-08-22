Jio Fiber effect: Airtel offers up to 1,000GB more data on broadband plans

Airtel has updated three of its V-Fiber Broadband plans, which now offer additional data. It is offering subscribers up to 1,000GB of additional data on its Basic, Entertainment and Premium plans with a validity of six months. After the six months have passed the company will forfeit the promotional data.

The Basic plan is priced at Rs 799, whereas, the Entertainment and Premium plans cost Rs 1,099 and Rs 1,599, respectively. With the basic plan, subscribers will get 200GB of additional data, with the Entertainment plan they will get 500GB of additional data and lastly, with the Premium plan they will get 1,000GB of additional data.

Under the Airtel Basic plan, consumers get 100GB of high speed data with speeds of up to 40Mbps. Additionally, they also get unlimited local/STD calls via landline and a free subscription to the company’s own Airtel TV premium platform.

The Airtel Entertainment plan offers subscribers 300GB of high speed data with speeds of up to 100Mbps. It also provides subscribers with unlimited local and STD calls. Subscribers also get a free Amazon Prime subscription for a year, Netflix subscription for three months, Zee5 Premium subscription and Airtel TV Premium subscription.

Lastly, under the Airtel Premium plan offers subscribers 600GB of data with speeds of up to 300Mbps and unlimited local land STD calls. Just like the entertainment plan the company also provides subscribers with a free Amazon Prime subscription for a year, Netflix subscription for three months, Zee5 Premium subscription and Airtel TV Premium subscription.