Jio extends 5G support to all districts headquarters in Gujarat

Jio on Friday announced that it is extending 5G support in each of the 33 district headquarters of Gujarat, making the state the first to gain 100 per cent 5G support in all of its district headquarters. The telecom company likes to call its 5G services ‘True 5G’ because it’s the only operator in India currently offering 5G on a standalone network. This means that its equipment has “zero dependencies on its 4G network.”

The teleco will launch a series of 5G-powered initiatives across Education, Healthcare, Agriculture, Industry 4.0, and IoT sectors in Gujarat, followed by an expansion into the rest of the country.

One of these is the ‘Education-For-All’ initiative in which Reliance Foundation and Jio are joining hands to initially digitise 100 schools in Gujarat. The digitisation package will include Jio True 5G connectivity, an Advanced Content Platform, a Teacher & Student Collaboration Platform, and a School Management Platform.

“5G cannot remain an exclusive service available to the privileged few or those in our largest cities. It must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business across India. Only then can we dramatically increase productivity, earnings, and living standards across our entire economy, thereby creating a prosperous and inclusive society in our country. This is our constant belief, inspired by our We Care philosophy,” said Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited in a press statement.