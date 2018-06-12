Reliance Jio ‘Double Dhamaka’ offer to give users 1.5GB extra data per day

Reliance Jio Double Dhamaka offer will give prepaid users 1.5GB extra data per day for all prepaid users on the network. Reliance Jio Double Dhamaka offer will give prepaid users 1.5GB extra data per day for all prepaid users on the network.

Reliance Jio has launched its ‘Double Dhamaka’ offer in order to compete with rival Bharti Airtel, which had recently revamped some of its plans with more daily data. Reliance Jio’s prepaid customers who purchase new plans will get 1.5GB additional data this month. The offer is valid until the end of this month, which is June 30, 2018. Jio ‘Double Dhamaka’ offer comes right after Airtel started offering 1GB extra 4G data on Airtel Rs 149 and Airtel Rs 399 to select users.

Reliance Jio’s Double Dhamaka offer is valid for all prepaid users. Jio plans with Rs 149, Rs 349, Rs 399 and Rs 449 will give users 3GB data per day as opposed 1.5GB data. Similarly, all 2GB / 3GB / 4GB / 5GB daily data prepaid plans from Jio will now offer 3.5GB / 4.5GB / 5.5GB / 6.5GB data respectively. Under the scheme the new data per day Jio’s plans will look like this.

1.5GB data per day pack users will now get 3GB data per day. This applies to Jio prepaid plans which cost Rs 149, 349, 399, 449.

2GB data day pack users will now get 3.5GB per day. This applies to Rs 198, 398, 448, 498 plans. 3GB data per day pack users will get 4.5GB data per day. This applies to the Rs 299 prepaid plans.

4GB data per day pack users will get 5.5GB per day. This applies to the Rs 509 plan.

Finally, the 5GB data day pack user will get 6.5GB daily data. This applies to the Rs 799 prepaid plan.

Jio is also giving Rs 100 discount on all prepaid plans that cost a minimum of Rs 300. Users get 20% discount on recharges below Rs 300 upon making recharges through the MyJio app, and paying using PhonePe wallet.

Thanks to Jio ‘Double Dhamaka’ offer, Jio Rs 149 plan is discounted effectively to Rs 120. Since it offers 3GB data per day for 28 days, users end up availing total 84GB data with an effective cost per GB of Rs 1.5. Similarly, Jio Rs 399 3GB data per day plan is discounted effectively by Rs 100. However, it comes with a longer validity of 84 days, resulting in total 252GB data with an effective cost per GB of Rs 1.18.

All Jio plans offer unlimited voice calls (local, STD and roaming), 100 SMS per day and unrestricted access to other Jio apps and services. Airtel recently started offering Airtel Rs 558 prepaid plan with 3GB data per day for 82 days. As a result, Airtel Rs 558 plan ends up providing 246GB 4G data during the stipulated period with a cost per GB of Rs 2.26. Other standard benefits include unlimited calls and daily 100 SMS.

