Jio to offer free IPL 2020 live streaming on select prepaid, JioFibre plans: Report

Jio and Disney+ Hotstar are partnering up to offer free IPL 2020 live streaming for select customers according to a report by 91Mobiles. The company is looking to provide this benefit with two of its prepaid plans and with select Jio Fiber plans. The two prepaid plans to come with this benefit include the Rs 401 plan and Rs 2,599 plan, whereas, Jio Fiber customers with plans of Rs 849 and above will be able to avail the benefit. Jio customers who are not subscribed to Disney+ Hotstar or who do not have the free access will only be able to watch the content for over five minutes.

We reached out to Reliance Jio for a comment on this but were unable to connect at the time. This space will be updated when we are able to connect with the company.

To recall, Jio along with Hotstar has been livestreaming all IPL matches for the past few times using its JioTV app.

IPL 2020 will be commencing on September 19 and will continue until November 10. This is the first time IPL will not be taking place in India. Instead, it will be taking place in the UAE.

Apart from the IPL livestreaming benefit, the Rs 401 prepaid plan currently offers customers 3GB of daily high speed data with additional 6GB data. It offers unlimited Jio to Jio calling minutes, 1,000 FUP minutes for calling other networks, 100 daily SMSes, access to its online suite of apps and access to Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The pack comes with 28 days of validity.

Under the Rs 2,599 plan, the company offers customers 2GB of high speed data per day along with 10GB additional data. It comes with unlimited Jio to Jio call benefit and 12,000 minutes of FUP calling. Apart from all of this, the plan comes with 100 daily SMSes, and access to Jio suite of online apps and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. This is a long term plan, which comes with a validity of 365 days.

For Jio Fiber customers, only the ones using the Rs 699 Bronze pack will be left out, whereas, all of the plans above it will be able to enjoy the streaming benefit.

