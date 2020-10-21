Jio conducts 5G trial on virtual radio network with Qualcomm

Reliance Jio, Qualcomm partner to rollout 5G network and services in India.

Taking a step forward in its plans to build indigenous 5G network equipment, Reliance Jio announced the results of a trial conducted on a virtual radio access network that the company developed with US-based chipmaker Qualcomm Technologies.

“Qualcomm Technologies and Jio also announced that they achieved over a 1 Gbps milestone on the Jio 5GNR solution, leveraging the Qualcomm 5G RAN Platforms. This achievement not only supports Jio’s 5G credentials but also signifies the entry of Jio and India into the Gigabit 5G NR product portfolio,” both the companies said in a press statement.

The companies have developed an open and interoperable interface compliant architecture that can be deployed and launched in a year once spectrum is made available.

Qualcomm has said that this network will be compatible with its Snapdragon series of mobile processors.

Jio Platforms, the digital services unit of Reliance Industries (RIL), has designed and developed a complete 5G solution from scratch and given the all-IP nature of the network, Jio can upgrade its 4G network to 5G.

This was also announced at RIL’s annual general meeting earlier this year.

Qualcomm’s investment arm had acquired a 0.15 per cent holding in Jio Platforms for Rs 730 crore.

Currently, India’s 5G journey is pending auction of airwaves on which telecom companies will deploy the latest mobile telephony technology.

