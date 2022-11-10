Jio rolls out 5G in Bengaluru and Hyderabad

Reliance Jio has announced that it will expand its 5G network and roll out the service in Bengaluru and Hyderabad in a phased manner. Earlier this year, the telecom giant had begun a beta trial in six cities – Delhi, Varanasi, Kolkata, Chennai, Nathdwara and Mumbai. In August this year, Jio spent more than Rs 88,000 crore and acquired spectrum in 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 3300 MHz and 26GHz bands.

Moreover, Reliance Jio is the only telecom operator that will use standalone 5G architecture, which offers more speed and less latency compared to non-standalone networks. The company also said it will support 5G Carrier Aggregation.

Similar to how Jio rolled out 5G services in other cities, select users in Bengaluru and Hyderabad will be invited to the Jio Welcome offer, giving them access to unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps without incurring any additional cost.

One thing to note here is that users will be able to use the 5G network without switching or upgrading their existing SIM card. Also, not everyone will be able to enjoy 5G right away. The network provider is also currently working with smartphone manufacturers to enable 5G on supported devices.

Apart from rolling out 5G in multiple cities for supported devices, Jio has also introduced its 5G-powered WiFi services for those who don’t have 5G devices, with plans to expand the service in the coming months.