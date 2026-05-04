New Jio 4G Feature Phone Recharge Plans 2026: Check benefits, validity for Rs 123, Rs 234, and Rs 369 packs

Reliance Jio has overhauled its prepaid portfolio for feature phone users and, in doing so, introduced a new category called ‘4G Feature Phone Plans’.

The changes come after concerns raised by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), which flagged device-specific plans as lacking transparency. As a result, Jio has reworked its offerings to make them more uniform.

At the same time, the company has renamed its earlier JioBharat plans under this new category. Meanwhile, the older JioPhone-specific plans have been discontinued altogether.

Under the revised lineup, the base Rs 123 plan offers unlimited voice calls, 0.5GB data per day (14GB in total), and 300 SMSes with a validity of 28 days. In comparison, the Rs 234 plan extends the same benefits to 56 days, while the Rs 369 plan pushes the validity further to 84 days with 426GB total data.