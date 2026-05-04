New Jio 4G Feature Phone Recharge Plans 2026: Check benefits, validity for Rs 123, Rs 234, and Rs 369 packs

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Reliance Jio has overhauled its prepaid portfolio for feature phone users and, in doing so, introduced a new category called ‘4G Feature Phone Plans’.
The changes come after concerns raised by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), which flagged device-specific plans as lacking transparency. As a result, Jio has reworked its offerings to make them more uniform.
At the same time, the company has renamed its earlier JioBharat plans under this new category. Meanwhile, the older JioPhone-specific plans have been discontinued altogether.
Under the revised lineup, the base Rs 123 plan offers unlimited voice calls, 0.5GB data per day (14GB in total), and 300 SMSes with a validity of 28 days. In comparison, the Rs 234 plan extends the same benefits to 56 days, while the Rs 369 plan pushes the validity further to 84 days with 426GB total data.
For users looking for a longer-term option, the Rs 1,234 plan provides 336 days of validity along with 0.5GB data per day (168GB total), unlimited calling and 300 SMSes.
In addition, Jio has introduced several data add-on packs. These include Rs 26 for 2GB data and RS 62 for 6GB data, both valid for 28 days. These are also higher-value options, such as Rs 86 (0.5GB per day), Rs 122 (1GB per day), and Rs 182 (2GB per day), each with a 28-day validity.
However, the most notable addition is the Rs 21 recharge plan. While it stands out for its low price, it is only available for users who are purchasing a new 4G feature phone. The plan offers unlimited voice calls, 0.5GB data per day, and 15 SMS, but is valid for just four days. Therefore, it serves more as a short-term or onboarding plan rather than a regular recharge option. Jio has also clarified that a ‘4G Feature Phone’ refers to any keypad device that supports its 4G LTE-VoLTE network.
At the same time, the company has removed its earlier Rs 91 plan, which was previously among the most affordable options for JioPhone users. As a result, the effective entry point for regular usage has now shifted to Rs 123.
The update simplifies Jio’s feature phone plans while also shifting the baseline pricing slightly higher for regular users.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)