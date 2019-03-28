Jharkhand’s Dhanbad tops 4G availability list of 50 cities: Opensignal

Jharkhand, the state which is mainly known for its huge coal reserves, also happens to score well when it comes to availability of 4G. Two of its key cities – Dhanbad and Ranchi have topped the list of 50 cities across India in the latest measurement for 4G availability by Opensignal – the company known for tracking internet speeds globally.

According to the report, Dhanbad scored 95.3 per cent, while Ranchi scored 95 per cent. Srinagar came third with a score of 94.9 per cent. Raipur stood at fourth position by scoring 94.8 per cent followed by Patna with 94.5 per cent.

Patna had won Opensignal’s comparison of 20 of India’s largest cities by 4G availability nearly a year ago, and the city has increased its score by close to 2 per centage points in that time. All the cities scored over 87% 4G availability, the report said.

Among other major cities, Kolkata scored 93.3 per cent, Bangalore scored 92.3 per cent, Chennai scored 91.1 per cent while Delhi and Mumbai scored 89.8 per cent and 89.7 per cent respectively.

Opensignal’s 4G availability metric is not a measure of coverage or the geographic extent of a network. It measures the proportion of time users with a 4G device and subscription can get a network connection, in the places they most commonly visit.

In Opensignal’s most recent India Mobile Network Experience report, Jio’s national 4G availability score was at 96.7 per cent — over 20 per centage points ahead of its main rivals. “All of India’s key operators continue to aggressively invest, while the merger of Vodafone and Idea is set to create India’s largest operator, further disrupting the market,” Opensignal’s report stated.

In a previous report, Opensignal had found that India’s 4G download speeds were nearly 4.5 times faster at night. The speeds improve at around 4.00 am with average download speeds hitting 16.8 Mbps in 20 cities, much higher compared with the daily average of 6.5 Mbps. However, at 10 pm in the night, smartphone users experience the slowest speeds given congestion is highest.