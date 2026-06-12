Jeff Bezos’s Prometheus raises $12bn to build AI ‘engineer’: Here’s what it means

Prometheus, the industrial AI startup led by Jeff Bezos and former Google executive Vik Bajaj, has raised $12 billion in a Series B funding round, valuing the company at $41 billion. The new investment comes from backers including JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, DST Global, Arch Venture Partners, and Bezos himself.

The company says it is building what it calls an “artificial general engineer” designed to automate and accelerate the design of complex physical systems such as jet engines, medical devices, robots, and consumer electronics.

“The cycle from dream to manufacturing at a rate to having it out in the world can be very long,” Bezos told Axios.