Jeff Bezos’s Prometheus raises $12bn to build AI ‘engineer’: Here’s what it means

Prometheus, the industrial AI startup led by Jeff Bezos and former Google executive Vik Bajaj, has raised $12 billion in a Series B funding round, valuing the company at $41 billion. The new investment comes from backers including JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, DST Global, Arch Venture Partners, and Bezos himself.
The company says it is building what it calls an “artificial general engineer” designed to automate and accelerate the design of complex physical systems such as jet engines, medical devices, robots, and consumer electronics.
“The cycle from dream to manufacturing at a rate to having it out in the world can be very long,” Bezos told Axios.
He pointed to modern jet engine development as an example, noting that improving an existing engine by just 10 per cent can take a decade because of the enormous engineering complexity involved.
Prometheus claims its tools could dramatically compress that process, potentially making the “dream-build loop” 10 times faster.
Unlike many AI companies focused on chatbots, coding assistants, or factory robotics, Prometheus is targeting the pre-production phase of manufacturing. The company says its software is meant to help engineers with tasks such as simulation, prototyping, optimisation, and system design before products ever reach the assembly line.
Bezos and Bajaj emphasised that Prometheus is not about replacing factories with robots, though the technology could eventually help design robots and automated production systems. Instead, they describe it as a toolset for engineers working on highly complex physical products.
“The pace of our physical creation right now is nowhere near the pace of human imagination,” Bajaj said. “If we can make it easier to bring ideas to life, there’s going to be a lot more invention and a lot more people involved in it.”
The company currently employs about 150 people across offices in San Francisco, London, and Zurich.
Prometheus remains secretive about how its systems are trained and what its first commercial products will look like. Executives acknowledged that there is no easy “internet-scale” dataset for manufacturing and engineering knowledge, making the problem very different from training large language models on public text.
The startup also denied having formal corporate ties to Amazon or Blue Origin, though Bezos described Blue Origin as a potential customer and “case study” for the technology.
Investors appear to be betting that physical AI could become one of the next major frontiers in artificial intelligence. Unlike software-only AI products, systems that interact with manufacturing, aerospace, healthcare, and industrial design may benefit from stronger competitive moats tied to real-world infrastructure and expertise.
The new funding follows an earlier $6.2 billion Series A round and brings Prometheus’s total disclosed funding to more than $18 billion in less than two years. That makes it one of the most heavily funded AI startups in the world.
Still, major questions remain unanswered: when the technology will reach customers, how well it performs in real engineering environments, and whether companies will trust AI systems with safety-critical design work.