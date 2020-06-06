scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 06, 2020
COVID19

Jeff Bezos says he supports black lives matter in Instagram post

“Black lives matter speaks to racism and the disproportionate risk that Black people face” in the “law and enforcement and justice system,” said Jeff Bezos.

By: Bloomberg | Published: June 6, 2020 12:06:25 pm
Amazon, Jeff Bezos, Amazon Black Lives Matter, Jeff Bezos Black Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter, US protests, Black Lives Matter protests “I have a 20-year-old son, and I simply don’t worry that he might be choked to death while being detained one day,” Bezos continued.” It’s not something I worry about. Black parents can’t say the same.” (Image: Bloomberg)

Amazon.com Inc Chief Jeff Bezos used an Instagram post on Friday to share an emailed response to a customer and express his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

“No, Macy, I have to disagree with you,” he wrote to the customer who had emailed him with a complaint about a banner featured on the Amazon.com website. “Black lives matter speaks to racism and the disproportionate risk that Black people face” in the “law and enforcement and justice system.”

“I have a 20-year-old son, and I simply don’t worry that he might be choked to death while being detained one day,” Bezos continued.” It’s not something I worry about. Black parents can’t say the same.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

spacex demo 2, nasa, nasa spacex demo 2, nasa spacex crew dragon launch, spacex live, nasa live, nasa spacex astronaut launch, nasa spacex astronaut launch mission, spacex demo 2 launch, spacex demo 2 mission, spacex demo 2 mission launch, spacex demo 2 live, nasa spacex demo 2 live streaming, nasa spacex rocket launch, nasa spacex rocket launch live, nasa spacex demo 2 mission launch live streaming, live spacex demo 2, nasa spacex demo 2 launch live
Meet the two NASA astronauts from SpaceX Demo-2 mission

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Jun 06: Latest News

Advertisement