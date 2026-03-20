Jeff Bezos aims to raise $100 billion to buy, revamp manufacturing firms with AI: Report

Jeff Bezos is in early discussions to raise $100 billion for a new fund that would acquire manufacturing companies and seek to use AI to drive and speed up automation, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. The Amazon.com founder is holding ⁠talks ​with some of the world’s biggest asset managers to secure funding for […]

By: Reuters
2 min readMar 20, 2026 09:24 AM IST
Project Prometheus is separately in ‌talks to raise up to $6 billion in funding. (Image: Reuters)Project Prometheus is separately in ‌talks to raise up to $6 billion in funding. (Image: Reuters)
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Jeff Bezos is in early discussions to raise $100 billion for a new fund that would acquire manufacturing companies and seek to use AI to drive and speed up automation, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The Amazon.com founder is holding ⁠talks ​with some of the world’s biggest asset managers to secure funding for the project, WSJ said.

Bezos traveled to the Middle East to ​discuss the ​new fund with sovereign wealth ⁠representatives in the region a few months ago, according to the report.

Described in investor documents as a “manufacturing transformation vehicle,” the fund aims to target companies in major industries such as chipmaking, defense, and aerospace, the Journal said.

Last year, The New York Times reported that Bezos ⁠would serve as ⁠co-CEO of a new startup called Project Prometheus focused on AI for ⁠engineering ‌and manufacturing computers, automobiles and spacecraft.

Project Prometheus is separately in ‌talks to raise up to $6 billion in funding, WSJ said, citing people ‌familiar with ​the matter. It ​recently ​named David Limp, Blue Origin’s CEO, to its board of directors.

Project ​Prometheus raised $6.2 billion late last ⁠year, according to a Financial Times report from February.

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Bezos could not be immediately reached ‌for ⁠comment. The project’s co-founders, Sherjil Ozair and William Guss, did not respond to ​Reuters requests for comment on LinkedIn. 

 

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