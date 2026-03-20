Jeff Bezos aims to raise $100 billion to buy, revamp manufacturing firms with AI: Report

Project Prometheus is separately in ‌talks to raise up to $6 billion in funding. (Image: Reuters)

Jeff Bezos is in early discussions to raise $100 billion for a new fund that would acquire manufacturing companies and seek to use AI to drive and speed up automation, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The Amazon.com founder is holding ⁠talks ​with some of the world’s biggest asset managers to secure funding for the project, WSJ said.

Bezos traveled to the Middle East to ​discuss the ​new fund with sovereign wealth ⁠representatives in the region a few months ago, according to the report.

Described in investor documents as a “manufacturing transformation vehicle,” the fund aims to target companies in major industries such as chipmaking, defense, and aerospace, the Journal said.