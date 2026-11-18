Security researchers have discovered a critical security flaw in Java, the popular open-source programming language used by government agencies and most Fortune 500 companies.

The security vulnerability called Java4Shell could enable hackers to gain remote access to sensitive internal systems. It can be exploited to have Java erroneously execute code by tampering with a section of computer memory, which could lead to the software programme crashing almost immediately.

Listed as CVE-2026-114938 in the global vulnerability database, Java4Shell was found in versions Java 17.0.6 and later, with vulnerable code running only on x86-64 Intel and AMD chips that support the AVX-512 VBMI feature, according to a report by Hacker News.

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Java4Shell was first discovered by researchers at cybersecurity startup Calif, who said that they were able to expose the flaw using OpenAI’s recently launched GPT-6 Cyber AI model.

The vulnerability was confirmed by Oracle, owner of the Java trademark and provider of commercial Java licenses, which released a software patch for the same on Tuesday. OpenJDK project, whose open-source code underpins Java builds from many vendors, has also released a fix, along with Amazon’s fixes for its Corretto Java-based software. Red Hat is also working on swiftly rolling out patches for its own Java builds, as per the report.

Java as a programming language is widely used by tech giants, banks, hospitals, airlines, and government agencies, including those with national security missions.

This disclosure is the latest example of AI tools being used to uncover critical security vulnerabilities in widely used software, highlighting how much of the internet’s underlying infrastructure rests on systems with long-standing security flaws.

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The same researchers had found ways to exploit security flaws in PHP, an open-source programming language, in October this year. The vulnerabilities exposed websites to remote code execution attacks, forcing site owners to urgently patch their systems to prevent hackers from taking control.

As access to increasingly capable AI models and agents become widespread, finding and potentially exploiting these zero-day flaws is likely to become faster and easier. To be sure, there is no evidence yet to show that Java4Shell has already been exploited by hackers to launch attacks.

How researchers uncovered Java4Shell?

Calif researchers said that they uncovered the Java4Shell flaw as part of efforts, where a string of serious vulnerabilities have been found in recent months using leading AI models.

Specifically, the Java4Shell bug was found in Java’s base64 decoder, a common algorithm that is used to translate binary computer data into legible text with lowercase and uppercase letters, numbers, punctuation, etc.

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In its proof-of-concept attacks, Calif researchers said that they successfully exploited the Java vulnerability to break into Keycloak, an authentication and login system used by thousands of organisations, including CERN, Hewlett Packard, UnitedHealthcare, and NASA.

Attackers can also exploit the vulnerability to run their own code on project management platform Jira, software automation tool Jenkins, and other widely used software applications, as per Calif.

In some cases, the researchers found that when Java runs the vulnerable code, it tries to decode 64 “A” characters followed by one equal sign. Researchers were further able to demonstrate that they could gain full unauthorised access to the underlying system by using AI to corrupt data and carefully arrange the memory – a technique known as ‘heap grooming’.

Calif’s Java research “shows how AI can assist expert security researchers with finding serious flaws in software we all depend on” and helps lead to collaborative fixes. “We want more security teams to have these capabilities and tools to help make critical software more secure for everyone,” Fouad Matin, who leads cyber preparedness and safety at OpenAI, was quoted as saying on the use of OpenAI’s model to uncover the vulnerability.

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The researchers’ findings were validated by other labs as well, who have been able to reproduce the crashes and a memory leak.

Calif is also working with intelligence-sharing alliance Five Eyes — which consists of the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Britain — and major vendors in the private sector, including Google and Microsoft, according to a report by The New York Times.

How have tech companies, security agencies responded?

Eduardo Vela Nava, an information security engineer at Google, said that “once notified, we swiftly rolled out mitigations and patches across Google services, developed detection to ensure there was no exploitation of the vulnerability, and provided guidance to our customers,” according to NYT.

In an advisory issued on Tuesday, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) urged organisations “to immediately patch the recently disclosed Oracle Java vulnerability.” “This critical memory-corruption vulnerability, known as “Java4Shell,” affects the Base64 decoder of the x86-64 HotSpot Java Virtual Machine (JVM), which is part of the Java Development Kit (JDK). Specially crafted Base64 input could crash the JVM and allow for unauthenticated remote code execution,” it said.

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The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) issued an advisory warning that Java4Shell could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system, and advised those using affected versions of Oracle Java SE and Oracle GraalVM products to implement available patches immediately.

The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security also issued an alert stating that “organizations should identify affected systems and apply applicable vendor updates as soon as they become available.” “The Cyber Centre is not aware of active exploitation at this time, but that can change quickly,” it added.

How is Java4Shell different from PHP2Shell?

Last month, security researchers discovered flaws in PHP, an open-source programming language estimated to be used by 70 per cent of websites and apps on the internet.

The discovery was made by human researchers with the assistance of OpenAI models. It set off fears around the world about significant disruptions for consumers and businesses as companies raced to patch the vulnerability before hackers could exploit them.

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The US National Security Agency (NSA) warned businesses to take down websites if they were not able to immediately deploy a patch. While the two critical bugs uncovered in PHP could have affected how websites function, the Java flaw has potentially wider implications as the programming language underpins cloud computing architecture, identity management tools, email services, and more.

Also Read | PHP security alert: What US and Indian government warnings mean for websites

It comes on the heels of another security incident, where some of the world’s most visited websites such as Zoom, HSBC, Equifax, CNN, Salesforce, and Ikea, were compromised by hackers using malicious JavaScript. The hacking campaign was aimed at stealing cryptocurrency and infecting iPhones, according to security researcher Scott Helme.

The malicious code was distributed to websites belonging to 178 organisations across multiple sectors through Optimizely, a website optimisation platform. This week, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) also issued an alert warning that hackers were using new autonomous AI hacking tools such as ARTEX, to target government agencies and businesses around the world.