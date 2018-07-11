Japan watchdog: Apple may have breached antitrust rules with iPhone

FTC, began looking into Apple’s sales practices in 2016. But, did not punish it. (Image: Reuters) FTC, began looking into Apple’s sales practices in 2016. But, did not punish it. (Image: Reuters)

Japanese regulators on Wednesday said Apple Inc may have breached antitrust rules by forcing mobile service providers to sell its iPhones cheaply and charge higher monthly fees, denying consumers a fair choice.

The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said that Apple had forced NTT Docomo Inc, KDDI Corp and SoftBank Group Corp to offer subsidies and sell iPhones at a discount.

The FTC, which began looking into Apple’s sales practices in 2016, did not punish Apple as the US company had agreed to revise its contracts with the carriers, it said.

