Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Japan watchdog: Apple may have breached antitrust rules with iPhone

The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said that Apple had forced NTT Docomo Inc, KDDI Corp and SoftBank Group Corp to offer subsidies and sell iPhones at a discount.

By: Reuters | Tokyo | Published: July 11, 2018 12:43:28 pm
Apple, Apple Japan, Japan Fair Trade Commission, NTT Docomo, KDDI, SoftBank, iPhones, iPhone discounts, Apple discounts, Apple subsidies, iPhone subsidies FTC, began looking into Apple’s sales practices in 2016. But, did not punish it. (Image: Reuters)

Japanese regulators on Wednesday said Apple Inc may have breached antitrust rules by forcing mobile service providers to sell its iPhones cheaply and charge higher monthly fees, denying consumers a fair choice.

The FTC, which began looking into Apple’s sales practices in 2016, did not punish Apple as the US company had agreed to revise its contracts with the carriers, it said.

